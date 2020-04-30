Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,854.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

