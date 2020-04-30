American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.