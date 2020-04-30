Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.45.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

