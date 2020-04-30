Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

