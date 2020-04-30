American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.