Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,043.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

