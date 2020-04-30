1ST Source Bank Sells 1,246 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.