Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

