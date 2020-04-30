1ST Source Bank Purchases 586 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

