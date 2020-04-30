Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,043.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.