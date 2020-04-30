iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

