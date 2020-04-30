1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

LLY stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

