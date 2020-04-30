Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.