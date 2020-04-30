Capstone Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,982 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of ET opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

