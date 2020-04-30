Certified Advisory Corp Has $44,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Data Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

