Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capstone Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Nike Inc
Capstone Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Nike Inc
NextEra Energy Inc Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management
NextEra Energy Inc Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 108,162 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 108,162 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Franco Nevada Corp Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Franco Nevada Corp Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report