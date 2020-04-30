Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

