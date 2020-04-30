Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

