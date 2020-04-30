Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSRGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. Nestle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $114.93.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

