Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,265.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $219.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

