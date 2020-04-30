Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.