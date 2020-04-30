Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.