Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

