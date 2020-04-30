Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 1.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $235.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average of $234.71. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $271.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4078 dividend. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

