Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.93. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

