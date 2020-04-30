Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 0.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.16.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

