Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

