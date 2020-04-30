Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.08.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

