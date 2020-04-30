Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $411.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.47 and its 200 day moving average is $338.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

