30,660 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 187.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pinterest by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

PINS stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

