Cognios Capital LLC Buys 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Cognios Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,342.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $847.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

