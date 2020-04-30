Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.94. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

