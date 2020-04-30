Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

