Cognios Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 475.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $37,619,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

