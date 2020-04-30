Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,267 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $180.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tetra Tech, Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Copeland Capital Management LLC
Tetra Tech, Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Copeland Capital Management LLC
CX Institutional Acquires 56,120 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
CX Institutional Acquires 56,120 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF
CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF
CX Institutional Purchases 24,980 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
CX Institutional Purchases 24,980 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is CX Institutional’s 3rd Largest Position
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is CX Institutional’s 3rd Largest Position
GrowGeneration Corp Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
GrowGeneration Corp Shares Sold by Cwm LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report