Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,267 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $180.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.