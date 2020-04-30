Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $40.95 on Monday. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

