Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

