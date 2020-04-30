JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after acquiring an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

