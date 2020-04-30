Cognios Capital LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

