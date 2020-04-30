Cognios Capital LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

