635 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,932,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,651 shares worth $666,656. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

