Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

