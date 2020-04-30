Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,637.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 75,348 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

