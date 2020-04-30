Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.