Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for about 3.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Chemed worth $46,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Chemed by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,831,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.01. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $316.16 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.