Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 80,115 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.76.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.12 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

