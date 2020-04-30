Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,104,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

NYSE:RY opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

