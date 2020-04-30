Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 201,700 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.