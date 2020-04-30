Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 344,911 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,911 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $235.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

