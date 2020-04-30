Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after buying an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $189.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

