Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

